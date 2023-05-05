Software Developer: .Net using C# Mid Career

Our major client in the Telecoms industry is urgently looking for a Software Developer: .Net using C# with a minimum of 2 years development experience. Develop solutions in the relevant environments in line with the Business Requirements. BSc Computer Science, BSc BIS degree or a similar 3 qualifications

A minimum of 2 years development experience.

OutSystems certification will be beneficial

Telecoms industry experience an advantage

.Net using C#

Understanding of MVC

Minimum 2 years OutSystems or other Rapid Application Development Platform

SQL Query development (SQL Server and Oracle)

Understanding of relational databases

Ability to analyse and solve technical problems

Understanding of networking advantages

Understanding of webservices and integration method

Ability to handle multiple projects at any given time of various sizes.

Understands the technology and processes involved in solution analysis and development. Capable of implementing business solutions using the most appropriate tools

Developing solutions according to specifications

Designing the lower level implementation

Support Users with systems problems

Investigate anomalies in the code

Document development.

Release process documentation

MUST have own car and driver’s license

Desired Skills:

software developer

.Net

C#

MVC

OutSystems

