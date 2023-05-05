Software Engineer at Bluferry Consulting

Role Description
Test script generation and review
- Specify functional / non-functional test and data requirements
- Test case scenario / script development and Sequencing of test cases.
- Design the Test Case Library and Create test scripts.
- Update test cases / script maintenance
- Identify what to test by translating functional/non-functional business requirement specifications into testable test plans
- Identify and document key test scenarios integrating into the test plan
- Guide the process to be executed to document or automate the test script using the applicable testing tool.
- Determine the prerequisites and test criteria in test plan development
- Log defects and change requests
Test prerequisites compilation
- Identify & review required test materials and environment (BRD, BRS, FS, IFS, etc) set – up suitable for test execution
- Identification of system functions for testing / scripting
- Identification and extraction of test requirements with expected results and success criteria.
- Liaise with development & business analysts and management
- Prototyping / proof of concepts for tooling and technical solutions
- Prepare test results pack for results recording and submission for approval and sign-off.
- Risk analysis and identification
Maintenance of test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy
- Plan the written test case/ specification or execute the scripts / test suites
- Develop the test results plan compilation to ensure results accuracy and debug any complex script failures
- Define the reporting criteria and process to ensure quality and accuracy in the reporting
- Framework development and maintenance
Maintenance of high quality and accuracy
- Assess the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.
- Assist in the definition of, and ensure that all testing activities meets the quality assurance criteria in all applicable testing activities
- Guide QA Engineer I on the test documentation to be utilised and maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations and identify opportunities for continuous improvement
- Participate in the development and improvement of testing process and initiatives.
- Conduct regular maintenance and upkeep of the scripts on complex testing activities
Team development
- Check and monitor quality of own work and support and advise Junior QA Engineers on the quality of their work. Support the identification of performance gaps and provide the necessary coaching to junior QA Engineers where assigned. Provide specialist input to the team’s technical development plan.
- Ensure effective communication within the team and with key stakeholders on assigned projects.
- Management of overall and individual progress against plan
Test closure activities
- Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested or deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.
- Handover test artefacts to relevant teams (e.g., maintenance or support teams).
- Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learned.
- Archive test work products, like test results, test logs, test status reports etc.
- Progress reporting on test execution status, defects, blockers, delays.
Requirements
- Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)
- ISTQB Foundation – (essential).
- ISTQB Agile – (essential).
- Ability to lead cross-departmental efforts, communicate with people with different technical backgrounds and experience levels.
- +6 years’ experience of experience on the following:
- Manual testing experience. – (essential).
- Automation/performance/security scripting. – (essential).
- SQL experience. – (essential).
- GUI/API automation/performance/security solutions using different tools. – (essential).
- Testing in an Agile environment. – (essential).
- Testing in a retail / financial sector. – (highly desirable)
- Knowledge of non-functional/functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, scripting and execution. – (essential).
- Knowledge of functional / non-functional testing – performance testing, security testing, automation testing and usability testing. – (essential).
- Knowledge of systems testing, integration testing. – (essential).
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- C++
- Software Lifecycle
- Engineering Software
- Development Of System Software
- Algorithms
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The QA Engineer II is responsible for identifying complex Epics and features to be tested in collaboration with the Solutions Architect, Test Lead, and QA Engineer lead. This role identifies and eliminates defects in a product by gathering requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop comprehensive functional and non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test perform as per the functional and non-functional requirements in production.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Annual Bonus