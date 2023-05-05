Software Engineer at Bluferry Consulting

Role Description

Test script generation and review

Specify functional / non-functional test and data requirements

Test case scenario / script development and Sequencing of test cases.

Design the Test Case Library and Create test scripts.

Update test cases / script maintenance

Identify what to test by translating functional/non-functional business requirement specifications into testable test plans

Identify and document key test scenarios integrating into the test plan

Guide the process to be executed to document or automate the test script using the applicable testing tool.

Determine the prerequisites and test criteria in test plan development

Log defects and change requests

Test prerequisites compilation

Identify & review required test materials and environment (BRD, BRS, FS, IFS, etc) set – up suitable for test execution

Identification of system functions for testing / scripting

Identification and extraction of test requirements with expected results and success criteria.

Liaise with development & business analysts and management

Prototyping / proof of concepts for tooling and technical solutions

Prepare test results pack for results recording and submission for approval and sign-off.

Risk analysis and identification

Maintenance of test scripts, ensuring high quality and accuracy

Plan the written test case/ specification or execute the scripts / test suites

Develop the test results plan compilation to ensure results accuracy and debug any complex script failures

Define the reporting criteria and process to ensure quality and accuracy in the reporting

Framework development and maintenance

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

Assess the application under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.

Assist in the definition of, and ensure that all testing activities meets the quality assurance criteria in all applicable testing activities

Guide QA Engineer I on the test documentation to be utilised and maintain test documentation to reflect current system operations and identify opportunities for continuous improvement

Participate in the development and improvement of testing process and initiatives.

Conduct regular maintenance and upkeep of the scripts on complex testing activities

Team development

Check and monitor quality of own work and support and advise Junior QA Engineers on the quality of their work. Support the identification of performance gaps and provide the necessary coaching to junior QA Engineers where assigned. Provide specialist input to the team’s technical development plan.

Ensure effective communication within the team and with key stakeholders on assigned projects.

Management of overall and individual progress against plan

Test closure activities

Ensure test completion – no outstanding high-risk issues, defects have been fixed and retested or deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.

Handover test artefacts to relevant teams (e.g., maintenance or support teams).

Participate in project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learned.

Archive test work products, like test results, test logs, test status reports etc.

Progress reporting on test execution status, defects, blockers, delays.

Requirements

Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc. Computer Science (or similar) – (essential)

ISTQB Foundation – (essential).

ISTQB Agile – (essential).

Ability to lead cross-departmental efforts, communicate with people with different technical backgrounds and experience levels.

+6 years’ experience of experience on the following:

Manual testing experience. – (essential).

Automation/performance/security scripting. – (essential).

SQL experience. – (essential).

GUI/API automation/performance/security solutions using different tools. – (essential).

Testing in an Agile environment. – (essential).

Testing in a retail / financial sector. – (highly desirable)

Knowledge of non-functional/functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, scripting and execution. – (essential).

Knowledge of functional / non-functional testing – performance testing, security testing, automation testing and usability testing. – (essential).

Knowledge of systems testing, integration testing. – (essential).

Desired Skills:

Automation

C++

Software Lifecycle

Engineering Software

Development Of System Software

Algorithms

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The QA Engineer II is responsible for identifying complex Epics and features to be tested in collaboration with the Solutions Architect, Test Lead, and QA Engineer lead. This role identifies and eliminates defects in a product by gathering requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop comprehensive functional and non-function testing scripts to ensure the systems under test perform as per the functional and non-functional requirements in production.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Annual Bonus

