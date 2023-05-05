Software Test Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking an experienced Software Test Engineer to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for testing our software applications both manually and using automation tools. The ideal candidate will have experience in leading a team, be able to work collaboratively with development teams and be able to manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science (or equivalent), or advanced ISTQB Certification.

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years of relevant software testing experience in software teams.

Experience with MS SQL Server and data access methods, SQL, and extensive work done on Database Technologies (MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL) – including familiarity with Stored Procedures.

Experience with setting up and maintaining automated testing frameworks and test reporting tools (Selenium Webdriver, DB plugins, mock services, Playwright, etc.).

Experience with Testing Web Services including XML, JSON, REST, and WCF.

Experience working in Agile Scrum Environments and an in-depth of understanding of how best to apply Agile Scrum principles in small software team environments. Strong written and verbal communication in English.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Lead, scope, maintain and coordinate test design, test documentation, and test strategies using the business requirements as guiding input.

Ensure that all software components and code meet business requirements.

Coordinate quality control and test plan execution during each sprint.

Strong leadership to the software team relating to identifying areas of poor code quality.

Required to lead the Testing effort. Skill to: Introduce and adopt processes. Streamline work. Coordinate work with the software team.

Contribute risk and management input during sprint planning.

Lead, maintain, and coordinate automated and API testing.

Strengthen the software delivery process based on agile principles, including

Scrum, test-driven development, and automated testing.

Work environment:

Permanent position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (CT)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

