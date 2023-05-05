System Architect

May 5, 2023

Our major client in the Telecoms industry is urgently looking for a System Architect / OutSystems Architecture with a minimum of 5 years development experience. BSc Computer Science, BIS degree or a similar 3 year qualification.

  • A minimum of 5 years development experience
  • 5 year+ development using .Net C#
  • Understanding of MVC architectue
  • 3 years+ OutSystems Architecture
  • SQL Query development (SQL Server)
  • Understanding of relational databases
  • Ability to analyse and solve technical problems
  • Understanding of networking advantages
  • Understanding of webservices and integration method
  • Systems Architecture like TOGAF will be beneficial
  • OutSystems Certification will be beneficial
  • Designing the lower level module solution
  • Developing solutions according to specifications
  • Support Users with systems problems
  • Investigate anomalies in the code
  • Design Documentation
  • Code review and release process
  • MUST have own car and driver’s license

Desired Skills:

  • Architect
  • .Net
  • C#
  • MVC
  • SQL
  • OutSystems

Learn more/Apply for this position