Our major client in the Telecoms industry is urgently looking for a System Architect / OutSystems Architecture with a minimum of 5 years development experience. BSc Computer Science, BIS degree or a similar 3 year qualification.
- A minimum of 5 years development experience
- 5 year+ development using .Net C#
- Understanding of MVC architectue
- 3 years+ OutSystems Architecture
- SQL Query development (SQL Server)
- Understanding of relational databases
- Ability to analyse and solve technical problems
- Understanding of networking advantages
- Understanding of webservices and integration method
- Systems Architecture like TOGAF will be beneficial
- OutSystems Certification will be beneficial
- Designing the lower level module solution
- Developing solutions according to specifications
- Support Users with systems problems
- Investigate anomalies in the code
- Design Documentation
- Code review and release process
- MUST have own car and driver’s license
Desired Skills:
- Architect
- .Net
- C#
- MVC
- SQL
- OutSystems