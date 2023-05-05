System Architect – Gauteng Centurion

Our major client in the Telecoms industry is urgently looking for a System Architect / OutSystems Architecture with a minimum of 5 years development experience. BSc Computer Science, BIS degree or a similar 3 year qualification.

A minimum of 5 years development experience

5 year+ development using .Net C#

Understanding of MVC architectue

3 years+ OutSystems Architecture

SQL Query development (SQL Server)

Understanding of relational databases

Ability to analyse and solve technical problems

Understanding of networking advantages

Understanding of webservices and integration method

Systems Architecture like TOGAF will be beneficial

OutSystems Certification will be beneficial

Designing the lower level module solution

Developing solutions according to specifications

Support Users with systems problems

Investigate anomalies in the code

Design Documentation

Code review and release process

MUST have own car and driver’s license

Desired Skills:

Architect

.Net

C#

MVC

SQL

OutSystems

