We are recruiting a Systems Engineer on a permanent opportunity in Secunda.
The support engineer role is required to provide daily support on IIT and MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.
It is the support engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.
Qualifications Required:
- Grade 12
- A+/N+ or Internship
Preferred Qualifications:
- ITIL Certification
Experience Required:
- 2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment
- IIT Experience/MES Experience preferred
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML