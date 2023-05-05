Systems Engineer

We are recruiting a Systems Engineer on a permanent opportunity in Secunda.

The support engineer role is required to provide daily support on IIT and MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients.

It is the support engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following the correct processes and procedures.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

A+/N+ or Internship

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL Certification

Experience Required:

2+ Years of Experience in an IT environment

IIT Experience/MES Experience preferred

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position