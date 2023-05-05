We are seeking a Test Analyst with Automation experience to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and executing test plans and test cases for both manual and automated testing, collaborating with development teams to identify and resolve defects, and ensuring high-quality software.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.
Experience required:
- Test Analysis
- Automation Testing experience
- API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)
- Databases/ SQL
- Selenium, Java, Test Complete, UFT, etc.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).
- Automation Testing experience: Selenium and Java/ UFT/ Test Complete, etc
Other Technologies: Jira
Work environment:
- Contract position: (Hybrid)
- Location preference (Johannesburg )
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML