Test Analyst

We are seeking a Test Analyst with Automation experience to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and executing test plans and test cases for both manual and automated testing, collaborating with development teams to identify and resolve defects, and ensuring high-quality software.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

BSc / Computer Science Degree or equivalent experience is required.

Experience required:

Test Analysis

Automation Testing experience

API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)

Databases/ SQL

Selenium, Java, Test Complete, UFT, etc.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual / Appium).

Automation Testing experience: Selenium and Java/ UFT/ Test Complete, etc

Other Technologies: Jira

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg )

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

