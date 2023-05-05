Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

May 5, 2023

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work). We are open to someone who can join on a contract or a permanent basis. The sooner the successful person is able to join us, the better (although we do take notice periods into consideration).

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

  • 4+ years of professional experience in quality assurance.

  • ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level.

  • Experience in writing SQL queries.

  • Experience in Testing APIs, and microservices.

  • Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable).

  • Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable).

  • Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools.

  • Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

  • Creating and maintaining test plans.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.

  • Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team.

  • Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in a different test environment.

  • Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System.

  • Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report bugs/defects.

  • Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks.

  • Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, etc.

  • Providing estimates of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings.

  • Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings.

  • Participating in business sign-off meetings.

  • Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members.

  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.

  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.

  • Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

  • Attention to detail.

  • Team player.

  • Good time-management skills.

  • Great interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Results Driven.

  • Flexible (able to adapt to change).

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

