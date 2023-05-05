Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work). We are open to someone who can join on a contract or a permanent basis. The sooner the successful person is able to join us, the better (although we do take notice periods into consideration).

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

4+ years of professional experience in quality assurance.

ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level.

Experience in writing SQL queries.

Experience in Testing APIs, and microservices.

Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable).

Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable).

Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools.

Ability to work within a team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

Creating and maintaining test plans.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.

Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team.

Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in a different test environment.

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System.

Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report bugs/defects.

Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks.

Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, etc.

Providing estimates of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings.

Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meetings.

Participating in business sign-off meetings.

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members.

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision.

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail.

Team player.

Good time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Results Driven.

Flexible (able to adapt to change).

Work environment:

Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

