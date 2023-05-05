Tier 2 Desktop Support (Wireless LAN)

Our client is a leading manufacturing company based in Springs, East Rand, and are currently seeking a Tier 2 Desktop Support to join their team for a 12-month contract.
You will ensure that our service desk operates efficiently and effectively, providing a high level of customer service and support.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualifications:
- CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.
- MCSE/MCSA.
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.
- Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.
- Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Experience with Ticketing Systems and Remote Support tools.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Manage a team of 10 service desk agents, ensuring they are motivated and provide excellent customer service
- Monitor the service desk queue, ensuring that tickets are being addressed in a timely manner
- Work closely with other IT teams to resolve complex technical issues
- Identify trends and areas for improvement in the service desk function and develop plans to address them
- Monitor and report on service desk performance, identifying opportunities for improvement
- Ensure that all service desk agents are properly trained and equipped to provide the necessary technical support
- Excellent communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities
Work environment:
- Onsite.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML