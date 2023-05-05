Tier 2 Desktop Support (Wireless LAN) – Mpumalanga

May 5, 2023

Our client is a leading manufacturing company based in Springs, East Rand, and are currently seeking a Tier 2 Desktop Support to join their team for a 12-month contract.

You will ensure that our service desk operates efficiently and effectively, providing a high level of customer service and support.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

  • CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.

  • MCSE/MCSA.

Experience Required:

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.

  • Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.

  • Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

  • Experience with Ticketing Systems and Remote Support tools.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Manage a team of 10 service desk agents, ensuring they are motivated and provide excellent customer service

  • Monitor the service desk queue, ensuring that tickets are being addressed in a timely manner

  • Work closely with other IT teams to resolve complex technical issues

  • Identify trends and areas for improvement in the service desk function and develop plans to address them

  • Monitor and report on service desk performance, identifying opportunities for improvement

  • Ensure that all service desk agents are properly trained and equipped to provide the necessary technical support

  • Excellent communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders

  • Strong problem-solving skills

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities

Work environment:

  • Onsite.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

