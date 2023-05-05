Tier 2 Desktop Support (Wireless LAN) – Mpumalanga

Our client is a leading manufacturing company based in Springs, East Rand, and are currently seeking a Tier 2 Desktop Support to join their team for a 12-month contract.

You will ensure that our service desk operates efficiently and effectively, providing a high level of customer service and support.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.

MCSE/MCSA.

Experience Required:

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.

Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.

Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

Experience with Ticketing Systems and Remote Support tools.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Manage a team of 10 service desk agents, ensuring they are motivated and provide excellent customer service

Monitor the service desk queue, ensuring that tickets are being addressed in a timely manner

Work closely with other IT teams to resolve complex technical issues

Identify trends and areas for improvement in the service desk function and develop plans to address them

Monitor and report on service desk performance, identifying opportunities for improvement

Ensure that all service desk agents are properly trained and equipped to provide the necessary technical support

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders

Strong problem-solving skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities

Work environment:

Onsite.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

