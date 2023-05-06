Data Administrator
Area; JHB Sandton
Salary; R11500 – R20 000
Brief description of the vacancy:
- Managing customer information and ensuring the integrity of the customer database
- Scheduling communication drives and submitting weekly reports to all relevant stakeholders
- Designing and implementing databases according to end users’ information needs and views
- Defining users and enabling data distribution
- Using high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backing up data
- Minimising database downtime and managing parameters to provide fast query responses
- Providing proactive and reactive data management support and training to users
- Determining, enforcing and documenting database policies, procedures and standards
- Testing and evaluating regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity
- Monitoring database performance and implementing changes where necessary
- Carrying out general administrative duties
- Completing any other tasks that may be required from time to time
Experience required:
The primary purpose of the Customer Data Administrator role is to collect, organise, and analyse customer data to create detailed customer profiles. This information will be used to inform sales and marketing teams about customer preferences, needs, and interests, enabling them to create more personalised customer interactions and improve customer engagement and retention
Qualifications required:
Matric is essential
The ideal candidate should possess a degree or diploma in information management
Computer Skills required
be proficient in Microsoft Office, be able to work well in a team
have strong problem solving skills, and have knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, and integrity
Required Skills:
have excellent command of the English language both verbally and in writing, possess strong interpersonal skills when interacting with both internal and external customers, be capable of exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
Desired Skills:
- Admin
- Administrator
- data administrator
- General Administration
- Data Entry
- Data Capture
- Data Capturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric