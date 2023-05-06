Data Administrator – Gauteng Modderfontein AH

Data Administrator

Area; JHB Sandton

Salary; R11500 – R20 000

Brief description of the vacancy:

Managing customer information and ensuring the integrity of the customer database

Scheduling communication drives and submitting weekly reports to all relevant stakeholders

Designing and implementing databases according to end users’ information needs and views

Defining users and enabling data distribution

Using high-speed transaction recovery techniques and backing up data

Minimising database downtime and managing parameters to provide fast query responses

Providing proactive and reactive data management support and training to users

Determining, enforcing and documenting database policies, procedures and standards

Testing and evaluating regularly to ensure data security, privacy and integrity

Monitoring database performance and implementing changes where necessary

Carrying out general administrative duties

Completing any other tasks that may be required from time to time

Experience required:

The primary purpose of the Customer Data Administrator role is to collect, organise, and analyse customer data to create detailed customer profiles. This information will be used to inform sales and marketing teams about customer preferences, needs, and interests, enabling them to create more personalised customer interactions and improve customer engagement and retention

Qualifications required:

Matric is essential

The ideal candidate should possess a degree or diploma in information management

Computer Skills required

be proficient in Microsoft Office, be able to work well in a team

have strong problem solving skills, and have knowledge of data backup, recovery, security, and integrity

Required Skills:

have excellent command of the English language both verbally and in writing, possess strong interpersonal skills when interacting with both internal and external customers, be capable of exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

