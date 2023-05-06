Data Engineer

R 900 000 CTC to R 1 000 000 CTC Per Annum

Do you have a Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification? An international multinational financial services company is looking for an Intermediate Data Engineer to join their dynamic team. You will report directly to the Lead Data Engineer and form part of the team who will work towards building and maintaining a world class data platform

where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption.

Duties:

Build and maintain the data platform.

Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL.

Write infrastructure as code and build the deployment pipelines.

Participate in the team’s Scrum processes and ceremonies.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Qualifications:

Matric (Grade 12)

Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification

Experience:

Good programming skills

An understanding of the software development process Experience with managing a team on remote locations

Experience with infrastructure as code

Skills & Competencies:

Python

SQL

Can take initiative

Strong leader

