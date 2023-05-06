Project Manager at GIBB

The Transportation Sector is busy with a number of large and exciting projects and is looking for talented individuals. If you would like to make a difference in people’s lives, and become an expert in your field, please apply for the challenging roles we have available.

This Sector is looking for a talented professional to complement their team, in the form of Project Managers.

We welcome your application if you meet the requirements, listed below, for this position.

The below listed responsibilities and requirements is assessed during the interview stages and will further be confirmed with the relevant professional references that you currently are or have reported to in your previously two positions.

Job Summary:

GIBB requires Project Managers to be responsible for managing construction or infrastructure projects within the built environment sector, such as buildings, roads, rail, bridges, and other infrastructure projects,

Key Responsibilities:

Developing project plans, including schedules, budgets, and resource allocation.

Coordinating with cross-functional teams, including architects, engineers, contractors, and vendors, to ensure project deliverables are completed on time and within budget.

Managing project risks and issues and developing contingency plans to mitigate project-related risks.

Ensuring compliance with building codes, regulations, and other standards.

Preparing and reviewing project proposals, contracts, and other project-related documentation.

Conducting site visits and inspections to ensure that construction work is progressing according to the project plan and specifications.

Maintaining project documentation, including progress reports, budget reports, and change requests.

Identifying opportunities for process improvements and cost savings and making recommendations to senior management.

Conducting regular project team meetings and providing guidance and support to team members.

Ensuring that all project stakeholders are kept informed of project progress and any changes to the project plan.

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organizing

Expertise/Technically astute

Relationship Building

