Software Developer C#.NET

May 6, 2023

Established and on growing client in the Logistics Supply chain sector are looking for skilled and experienced full stack Developer to join there dynamic team , will be maintaining an existing and working towards delivering a leading cloud-based Warehouse Management System product onsite .

Key responsibilities and expectations of role

  • Support, maintain and provide solutions to a one-of-a-kind WMS using VB6, VB.net, ASP.net, Soap UI and Dotnet core.
  • Proficiency in MSSQL is a must.
  • Participate in the design, implementation, and maintenance of a world-class WMS with web applications and workflows using technologies such as Angular, Typescript, JavaScript, and C#.
  • Collaborate in a fast-paced team environment to understand, engineer, and deliver on business requirements.
  • Strike a balance along the dimensions of feasibility, stability, scalability, and time-to-market when delivering solutions.
  • Identify areas of technical improvement, recommend, and implement solutions.
  • Work with multiple agile development teams that include testers, developers, and DevOps.

Required Experience

  • At least 5 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API).
  • Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as ASP.NET, Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, JSON and Micro-Services, SQL Server, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3 and SCSS.
  • Must have good UI development skills and basic UX design skills.
  • Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL.
  • Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state management).
  • Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering.
  • High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns.
  • Source control, versioning, and branching concepts.

Highly Beneficial Skills

  • Experience working with Atlassian Suite.

Communication & Ownership Skills

  • Provide prompt and accurate feedback to relevant stakeholders.
  • Establish standards or best practice for Front-End development approach and methodology.
  • Document and update knowledge base, driving a learning culture and equipping the broader team for success.
  • Communicate effectively with managers, developers, and other stakeholders

Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development or certification in Web and/or Front-end skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Logistics – warehousing

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R 600000.00 – R [Phone Number Removed]; per annum

