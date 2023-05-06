System Engineer – Swartklip

The Systems Engineer role is required for provide daily support on IIT and MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients. It is the systems engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following and create the correct processes and procedures.
Qualification Essential:
- Grade 12
- MCSE
Preferred Qualification:
- ITIL Certification
- Advance technical IT qualifications relevant to IIT/MES
Experience Required:
- 5+ Years of Experience in IIT/MES Environment
- 10 + Years IT Experience
Essential functions:
- Provide onsite support for SBPM
- Domain administration
- Backups and restore
- Understand virtual technology
- Hardware maintenance and support on desktops and services
- Troubleshooting and root cause analysis on application/network/hardware
- Identify opportunities and improvement
- Turnstile maintenance and support
- Build, maintain and improve client relationships
- Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills
- Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies
- Standby Duties
- Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship
- Communicate effectively
- Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures
- Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures
- Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment
- Manage security and access management in the environment
- Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues
- Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment
- Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy
- Conform to all SLA on incident and requests
Work Environment:
- A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work.
Physical Demands:
- Bending
- Sitting
- Lifting
- Walking
- Driving
Travel:
- Traveling be required (own means of travel required)
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management