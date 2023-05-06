System Engineer – Swartklip

The Systems Engineer role is required for provide daily support on IIT and MES services, responsible for manufacturing and production for clients. It is the systems engineer’s role to make sure that when incidents and requests are assigned, it is resolved in a timely manager, following and create the correct processes and procedures.

Qualification Essential:

Grade 12

MCSE

Preferred Qualification:

ITIL Certification

Advance technical IT qualifications relevant to IIT/MES

Experience Required:

5+ Years of Experience in IIT/MES Environment

10 + Years IT Experience

Essential functions:

Provide onsite support for SBPM

Domain administration

Backups and restore

Understand virtual technology

Hardware maintenance and support on desktops and services

Troubleshooting and root cause analysis on application/network/hardware

Identify opportunities and improvement

Turnstile maintenance and support

Build, maintain and improve client relationships

Demonstrate and apply problem solving and troubleshooting skills

Researching and apply new/enhanced technologies

Standby Duties

Promote teamwork and maintain a good team relationship

Communicate effectively

Follow, create and review technical processes and procedures

Complying to corporate, company, and regulatory policies and procedures

Facilitate and coordinate changes in the environment

Manage security and access management in the environment

Perform capacity management to make sure no service failures occur because of capacity issues

Use and configure monitoring tools to increase availability of services supported in the environment

Make sure the CMDB has a 99% accuracy

Conform to all SLA on incident and requests

Work Environment:

A combination of working inside an office environment as well site work.

Physical Demands:

Bending

Sitting

Lifting

Walking

Driving

Travel:

Traveling be required (own means of travel required)

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position