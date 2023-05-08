Business Analyst

George, Western Cape

Reporting to Systems Manager

My Client a retailer in the George area is seeking to employ a Business Analyst within their IT department.

The successful applicant will act as the interface between business, IT department and

various internal and external stakeholders relating to system functionality and business

processes to execute their business strategy. The ideal candidate must be engaged,

experienced, self-motivated, positive, and passionate about performance. A resilient

individual who can think laterally and network with various areas to achieve the desired

outcomes.

Inherent minimum requirements (skills & knowledge):

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification degree / diploma.

3 or more years’ experience as a Business Analyst is essential.

A minimum of 2 years of system analyst experience or substantial business

experience is required.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Navision or Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

will be advantageous.

Excellent understanding of IT systems.

A solid understanding of IT principles.

Experience within a retail environment is advantageous.

Proficiency in O365 and Google Workspace is a requirement.

Project management skill set.

Experience in formulating and writing system requirements and functional

specifications that service business requirements.

Excellent presentation and communication skills and facilitation of workshops.

Analytical ability.

Logical thinker.

Accuracy and attention to detail is paramount.

Key duties and responsibilities:

Act as interface between business units, technology teams and multiple internal /

external stakeholders.

Identify, analyse, validate, and document system requirements for business needs.

Manage change requests (Assess, scope, and define) from inception to

implementation, including release notes and training.

Gather and interpret requirements from the business.

Participate in the solution design process

Prepare the requirement specifications

Provide solutions for requests and support implementation.

Define the success criteria for solution testing.

Translation of business processes and system requirements into project workflows.

Ensure solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

Provide effective and timeous support on processes, systems, and technology

activities.

Presenting solutions/solution scope, training sessions and workshops.

Be responsible for user acceptance testing and release notes.

Be responsible for successful deployment roll out of developments in multiple

systems spanning multiple stakeholders and business areas.

Provide project scoping, feasibility studies and risk assessments

Applicants will need to demonstrate their consistent record of determination and drive,

to demonstrate their interpersonal and communication skills at all levels in the Company, and a value system that embraces the company’s values, vision, and strategy.

Closing date 12 May 2023

