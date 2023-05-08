Business Systems Analyst at network contracting solutions

Role Purpose

We are looking for a motivated individual to apply good team work values, analytical and critical thinking to deliver concise business analysis, business requirements elicitation, stakeholder management, system process design and optimization. You will take ownership and make critical decisions on how to implement the most appropriate solution based on business knowledge and technical understanding of insurance

Responsibilities

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the MMI values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies

Strong mathematical skills

Decision making

Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Initiate action

Deliver results

Effective communication

Experience and Qualifications

Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

System Analysis

Agile

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

