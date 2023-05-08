Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Role Purpose:

We are looking for a motivated individual to apply good team work values, analytical and critical thinking to deliver concise business analysis, business requirements elicitation, stakeholder management, system process design and optimization. You will take ownership and make critical decisions on how to implement the most appropriate solution based on business knowledge and technical understanding of insurance

Requirements

Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry.

Responsibilities:

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the co values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Competencies:

Strong mathematical skills

Decision making

Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail

Initiate action

Deliver results

Effective communication

