Cloud and Security Specialist Sales – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Cloud and Security Specialist Sales to join our team.
Our ideal Sales Specialist must have a strong understanding of ICT solution selling focusing on Cloud and Cyber Security Sales.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- Relevant Degree/Diploma/Certificate
Experience Required:
- 3-5 years’ experience in ICT solution sales/Cloud and Cyber Security specialist sales, in a similar environment
- Proven experience in a sales environment and customer service role
- Proven sales and client engagement experience coupled with a good understanding of business, sourcing and technology market
- Experience in selling into the public sector and private sector
- Proven experience negotiating with clients and vendors
- Solid experience with business-to-business sales techniques
- Demonstrable experience working as part of a sales team in a fast-paced environment
- Track record of consistent achievement of target
- Good experience analyzing commercial information
- Experience working with CRM and understanding general sales processes
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Qualify, develop and maintain thorough Cloud and Cyber Security solutions, product knowledge, research consumer needs and identify how our solutions can meet them
- Generate leads and grow existing relationships, maintaining and accurate, detailed client book and developing an active repeat customer base
- Make cold calls or perform warm outreach, putting outside-the-box thinking to work to develop new and unique sales tactics
- Work with the Account Executive team to design industry-specific outbound efforts
- Utilize CRM effectively to ensure standard processes during all sales stages
- Conduct month-end and year-end close processes and provide required reporting
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes
- Proven success rate and levels above quotes
- Highly motivated and self-driven
- Excellent communication, interpersonal, telephone and organizational skills
- Experience working with CRM platforms
- Experience closing enterprise level deals
- Ability to analyze business opportunities and read situations well
- Strong organizational skills
- Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in all levels including C-suite stakeholder engagement
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML