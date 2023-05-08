Cloud and Security Specialist Sales – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Cloud and Security Specialist Sales to join our team.

Our ideal Sales Specialist must have a strong understanding of ICT solution selling focusing on Cloud and Cyber Security Sales.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

  • Relevant Degree/Diploma/Certificate

Experience Required:

  • 3-5 years’ experience in ICT solution sales/Cloud and Cyber Security specialist sales, in a similar environment

  • Proven experience in a sales environment and customer service role

  • Proven sales and client engagement experience coupled with a good understanding of business, sourcing and technology market

  • Experience in selling into the public sector and private sector

  • Proven experience negotiating with clients and vendors

  • Solid experience with business-to-business sales techniques

  • Demonstrable experience working as part of a sales team in a fast-paced environment

  • Track record of consistent achievement of target

  • Good experience analyzing commercial information

  • Experience working with CRM and understanding general sales processes

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Qualify, develop and maintain thorough Cloud and Cyber Security solutions, product knowledge, research consumer needs and identify how our solutions can meet them

  • Generate leads and grow existing relationships, maintaining and accurate, detailed client book and developing an active repeat customer base

  • Make cold calls or perform warm outreach, putting outside-the-box thinking to work to develop new and unique sales tactics

  • Work with the Account Executive team to design industry-specific outbound efforts

  • Utilize CRM effectively to ensure standard processes during all sales stages

  • Conduct month-end and year-end close processes and provide required reporting

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

  • Proven success rate and levels above quotes

  • Highly motivated and self-driven

  • Excellent communication, interpersonal, telephone and organizational skills

  • Experience working with CRM platforms

  • Experience closing enterprise level deals

  • Ability to analyze business opportunities and read situations well

  • Strong organizational skills

  • Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in all levels including C-suite stakeholder engagement

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

