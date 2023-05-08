Cloud and Security Specialist Sales

We are looking for a Cloud and Security Specialist Sales to join our team.

Our ideal Sales Specialist must have a strong understanding of ICT solution selling focusing on Cloud and Cyber Security Sales.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Degree/Diploma/Certificate

Experience Required:

3-5 years’ experience in ICT solution sales/Cloud and Cyber Security specialist sales, in a similar environment

Proven experience in a sales environment and customer service role

Proven sales and client engagement experience coupled with a good understanding of business, sourcing and technology market

Experience in selling into the public sector and private sector

Proven experience negotiating with clients and vendors

Solid experience with business-to-business sales techniques

Demonstrable experience working as part of a sales team in a fast-paced environment

Track record of consistent achievement of target

Good experience analyzing commercial information

Experience working with CRM and understanding general sales processes

Duties/Responsibilities:

Qualify, develop and maintain thorough Cloud and Cyber Security solutions, product knowledge, research consumer needs and identify how our solutions can meet them

Generate leads and grow existing relationships, maintaining and accurate, detailed client book and developing an active repeat customer base

Make cold calls or perform warm outreach, putting outside-the-box thinking to work to develop new and unique sales tactics

Work with the Account Executive team to design industry-specific outbound efforts

Utilize CRM effectively to ensure standard processes during all sales stages

Conduct month-end and year-end close processes and provide required reporting

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes

Proven success rate and levels above quotes

Highly motivated and self-driven

Excellent communication, interpersonal, telephone and organizational skills

Experience working with CRM platforms

Experience closing enterprise level deals

Ability to analyze business opportunities and read situations well

Strong organizational skills

Incumbent must have proven business acumen with experience in all levels including C-suite stakeholder engagement

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

