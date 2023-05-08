Cloud Solution Architect – Azure – Remote Remote

Cloud Architect urgently required for a growing architecture team within a leading Tier 1 market insurer. As a Cloud solutions expert, you will be responsible for the design and execution of the Cloud Strategy in a companywide transformation. You will play an integral role in the mapping out of the Azure Cloud Architecture design , Application migration and Modern workplace design & use of DevOps.

The successful candidate will collaborate with the business & IT functions, to develop gaps in the architectural blueprint and to progress the organization’s journey to the Cloud. This is an ideal opportunity for a motivated individual to make their architectural stamp in an expanding technical market.

This will be a hybrid role and requires candidates to attend the office 3x per week as part of the core Architecture Strategy team.

Responsibilities:

Create and deliver the Cloud strategy – ensure standards and governance are met to company best practice

Design of tools – deploying and administration of applications in the cloud

Understanding of Cyber Security or DevSecOps

Create High level designs and provide support for low level designs

Identify gaps and opportunities in existing architectural blueprint

Requirements:

Proven Cloud Architecture experience – Azure cloud preferred

Proficient DevOps knowledge – CI/CD

Proven background in Software and Product development

Understanding of Application and Infrastructure principals

Some background in Data – Analytics, Data Quality, Data Ingestion

