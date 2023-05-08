Cloud Solution Architect – Azure
Cloud Architect urgently required for a growing architecture team within a leading Tier 1 market insurer. As a Cloud solutions expert, you will be responsible for the design and execution of the Cloud Strategy in a companywide transformation. You will play an integral role in the mapping out of the Azure Cloud Architecture design , Application migration and Modern workplace design & use of DevOps.
The successful candidate will collaborate with the business & IT functions, to develop gaps in the architectural blueprint and to progress the organization’s journey to the Cloud. This is an ideal opportunity for a motivated individual to make their architectural stamp in an expanding technical market.
This will be a hybrid role and requires candidates to attend the office 3x per week as part of the core Architecture Strategy team.
Responsibilities:
- Create and deliver the Cloud strategy – ensure standards and governance are met to company best practice
- Design of tools – deploying and administration of applications in the cloud
- Understanding of Cyber Security or DevSecOps
- Create High level designs and provide support for low level designs
- Identify gaps and opportunities in existing architectural blueprint
Requirements:
- Proven Cloud Architecture experience – Azure cloud preferred
- Proficient DevOps knowledge – CI/CD
- Proven background in Software and Product development
- Understanding of Application and Infrastructure principals
- Some background in Data – Analytics, Data Quality, Data Ingestion
Desired Skills:
- solution architect
- azure
- cloud
- financial services
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree