May 8, 2023

Cloud Solution Architect – Azure

Cloud Architect urgently required for a growing architecture team within a leading Tier 1 market insurer. As a Cloud solutions expert, you will be responsible for the design and execution of the Cloud Strategy in a companywide transformation. You will play an integral role in the mapping out of the Azure Cloud Architecture design , Application migration and Modern workplace design & use of DevOps.

The successful candidate will collaborate with the business & IT functions, to develop gaps in the architectural blueprint and to progress the organization’s journey to the Cloud. This is an ideal opportunity for a motivated individual to make their architectural stamp in an expanding technical market.

This will be a hybrid role and requires candidates to attend the office 3x per week as part of the core Architecture Strategy team.

Responsibilities:

  • Create and deliver the Cloud strategy – ensure standards and governance are met to company best practice
  • Design of tools – deploying and administration of applications in the cloud
  • Understanding of Cyber Security or DevSecOps
  • Create High level designs and provide support for low level designs
  • Identify gaps and opportunities in existing architectural blueprint

Requirements:

  • Proven Cloud Architecture experience – Azure cloud preferred
  • Proficient DevOps knowledge – CI/CD
  • Proven background in Software and Product development
  • Understanding of Application and Infrastructure principals
  • Some background in Data – Analytics, Data Quality, Data Ingestion

Desired Skills:

  • solution architect
  • azure
  • cloud
  • financial services

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

