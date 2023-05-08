ICT Technician

May 8, 2023

Requirements:

  • Our client is seeking to appoint an Information and Communication
  • Technology (ICT) Technician.
  • The successful candidate will provide a high standard of technical support and ICT service delivery to the company end users.
  • The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 5 on the 10 Level NQF or equivalent.
  • An appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF will be advantageous.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Technology (IT) technical support is required.
  • More than 5 years of relevant experience will be an added advantage.
  • The incumbent must have a good knowledge of hardware and software installation, networking, and configuration of computers.
  • Troubleshooting and the ability to prioritise work should be the strengths of those aspiring for this appointment.

Key performance areas:

  • AttendK to the user requests for technical support
  • Install and configure desktops, laptops, telephones, and APNs as required
  • Install operating systems on computers
  • Install and Configure 3rd party software on all computers
  • Provide ad-hoc user training as required
  • Issuing IT assets to users and returning assets from users
  • Conduct IT Inventory Management
  • Track decommissioned IT assets

Requirements:

  • Our client is seeking to appoint an Information and Communication
  • Technology (ICT) Technician.
  • The successful candidate will provide a high standard of technical support and ICT service delivery to the company end users.
  • The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 5 on the 10 Level NQF or equivalent.
  • An appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF will be advantageous.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Technology (IT) technical support is required.
  • More than 5 years of relevant experience will be an added advantage.
  • The incumbent must have a good knowledge of hardware and software installation, networking, and configuration of computers.
  • Troubleshooting and the ability to prioritise work should be the strengths of those aspiring for this appointment.

Key performance areas:

  • AttendK to the user requests for technical support
  • Install and configure desktops, laptops, telephones, and APNs as required
  • Install operating systems on computers
  • Install and Configure 3rd party software on all computers
  • Provide ad-hoc user training as required
  • Issuing IT assets to users and returning assets from users
  • Conduct IT Inventory Management
  • Track decommissioned IT assets

Desired Skills:

  • technical support
  • service delivery
  • hardware and software installation
  • networking
  • and configuration of computers
  • Configure 3rd party software

Learn more/Apply for this position