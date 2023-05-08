Requirements:
- Our client is seeking to appoint an Information and Communication
- Technology (ICT) Technician.
- The successful candidate will provide a high standard of technical support and ICT service delivery to the company end users.
- The most eligible candidate must hold an appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 5 on the 10 Level NQF or equivalent.
- An appropriate and recognised relevant qualification at NQF Level 6 on the 10 Level NQF will be advantageous.
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Technology (IT) technical support is required.
- More than 5 years of relevant experience will be an added advantage.
- The incumbent must have a good knowledge of hardware and software installation, networking, and configuration of computers.
- Troubleshooting and the ability to prioritise work should be the strengths of those aspiring for this appointment.
Key performance areas:
- AttendK to the user requests for technical support
- Install and configure desktops, laptops, telephones, and APNs as required
- Install operating systems on computers
- Install and Configure 3rd party software on all computers
- Provide ad-hoc user training as required
- Issuing IT assets to users and returning assets from users
- Conduct IT Inventory Management
- Track decommissioned IT assets
Desired Skills:
- technical support
- service delivery
- hardware and software installation
- networking
- and configuration of computers
- Configure 3rd party software