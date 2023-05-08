Intermediate DevOps Engineer (Hybrid)

We have an exciting opportunity for an Intermediate DevOps Engineer with at least 5 years of experience in CI/CD Pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes OpenShift and Monitoring Solutions.
Required Qualification
- Matric
Preferred Qualification
- Industry related certifications and/or qualifications
- Extensive knowledge of automated build and deployment tools like Azure Devops, Jenkins, Argos, etc
- Cloud infrastructure knowledge (Azure, AWS)
- Solid experience in demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes / Openshift operations and administration
- Cluster installation and configuration
- Role based access controls
- Service Mesh operation and administration
- Ability to troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO)
- Experience in monitoring solutions
- Ability to set up application and cluster monitoring tools. The demonstrated use of these tools to maintain the health of the platform and supported applications is an advantage. (Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash)
- Infrastructure as code (IaC) knowledge is an added advantage. (Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet)
- Any working knowledge of SAST or DAST solutions is an advantage
Permanent or 12 Months Contracts
Fully Remote
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML