Junior Developer

May 8, 2023

Our Client in the Digital Marketing/ Creative sector is seeking a Junior Developer to join their team. This position is based in Port Elizabeth.
Requirements:

  • HTML, CSS/ SCSS (bonus), JavaScript, JQuery.
  • Skills in Programming such as Ruby, Node JS, Python or PHP.
  • Candidates must be able to problem solve, come up with with their own ideas, be eager to learn and willing to research solutions.
  • Troubleshooting and navigating the internet.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • JavaScript
  • Python
  • Node JS
  • HTML
  • Junior Developer
  • JQuery

