Junior Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

May 8, 2023

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior Developer.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.
  • 1-3 Years of experience in C#, PHP, Java and Angular.
  • Knowledge of basic coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
  • Basic Programming experience.
  • Knowledge of databases and Operating Systems.
  • Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
  • Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.
  • Detail-oriented.
  • Basic eCommerce knowledge and understanding is advantageous.
  • Some skills and experience in the use of GIT as version control.
  • Experience in Linux (advantageous)Valid code B driver’s license and own transport.
  • South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.

Responsibilities:

  • Assisting the senior development team members with all aspects of software design, coding, and testing.
  • Attending and contributing to company development meetings.
  • Learning the codebase of the various projects that you are on and improving your coding skills.
  • Writing and maintaining good quality code with as few errors as possible.
  • Writing and maintaining unit tests for automation and evolution of our CI/CD implementation across projects.
  • Resolving and fixing bugs that are noticed in projects that you are working on.
  • Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
  • Responding to requests from the development team.
  • Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

