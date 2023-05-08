Junior Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.
- 1-3 Years of experience in C#, PHP, Java and Angular.
- Knowledge of basic coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.
- Basic Programming experience.
- Knowledge of databases and Operating Systems.
- Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
- Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.
- Detail-oriented.
- Basic eCommerce knowledge and understanding is advantageous.
- Some skills and experience in the use of GIT as version control.
- Experience in Linux (advantageous)Valid code B driver’s license and own transport.
- South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.
Responsibilities:
- Assisting the senior development team members with all aspects of software design, coding, and testing.
- Attending and contributing to company development meetings.
- Learning the codebase of the various projects that you are on and improving your coding skills.
- Writing and maintaining good quality code with as few errors as possible.
- Writing and maintaining unit tests for automation and evolution of our CI/CD implementation across projects.
- Resolving and fixing bugs that are noticed in projects that you are working on.
- Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.
- Responding to requests from the development team.
- Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Junior Developer
- C#
- PHP
- Java
- Angular
- React
- GIT