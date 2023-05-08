Our client in the Engineering Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior Software Engineer/ Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or a similar Engineering degree.
- Ability to learn new technologies, programming languages, and software quickly.
- Knowledge of software development life cycle processes, agile development methodologies, software design, and testing.
- Own transport and valid driver’s license.
- Willingness to occasionally work overtime and good work ethic.
- Knowledge of rapid application development is an advantage.
- Excellent problem-solving skills with an analytical mind.
- Ability to communicate technical details to non-technical audiences.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent listening and interpersonal skills.
- Excellent planning, organizational, project, and time management skills.
Responsibilities:
- Provide training and support services to customers on various software applications.
- Design and develop new mobile applications.
- Be involved in taking a project from the design phase to the customer acceptance phase.
- Provide creative and technically feasible solutions for cost savings, service issues, and product improvements.
- Able to assume the responsibility of setting to work, testing, and integrating high-technology systems.
- Highly organized and willing to project manage small projects.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineering
- Design
- Software Development
- Mobile Applications
- Development Life Cycles
- Computer Science
- Programming Languages