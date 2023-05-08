Junior Software Engineer/Developer

May 8, 2023

Our client in the Engineering Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Junior Software Engineer/ Developer.

An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering or a similar Engineering degree.
  • Ability to learn new technologies, programming languages, and software quickly.
  • Knowledge of software development life cycle processes, agile development methodologies, software design, and testing.
  • Own transport and valid driver’s license.
  • Willingness to occasionally work overtime and good work ethic.
  • Knowledge of rapid application development is an advantage.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills with an analytical mind.
  • Ability to communicate technical details to non-technical audiences.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills, including excellent listening and interpersonal skills.
  • Excellent planning, organizational, project, and time management skills.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide training and support services to customers on various software applications.
  • Design and develop new mobile applications.
  • Be involved in taking a project from the design phase to the customer acceptance phase.
  • Provide creative and technically feasible solutions for cost savings, service issues, and product improvements.
  • Able to assume the responsibility of setting to work, testing, and integrating high-technology systems.
  • Highly organized and willing to project manage small projects.

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineering
  • Design
  • Software Development
  • Mobile Applications
  • Development Life Cycles
  • Computer Science
  • Programming Languages

