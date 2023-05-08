Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Microsoft BI Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- Responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting ETL solutions according to defined frameworks.
- Interact with business and system analysts to resolve problems.
- Collaborate with analysts to understand source structures, evaluate requirements and finally deliver a solid solution.
- Conduct data analysis on various source systems as part of the solution development process.
- Develop and maintain SSIS packages
- Create required database structures
- Develop and maintain T-SQL code
- Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance
- Develop SSAS models
- Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications
- Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards
- Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions
- Team engagement champion
- Scheduling business processes via ETL tools
- Excel Reporting and scripting – advanced charting, conditional formatting.
- Understand and resolve complexities working across multiple database platforms
- Develop PowerBI and SSRS reports
- Must be able to read and maintain code not written by yourself.
- Have experience following a formal SDLC as part of solution delivery.
- Optimise ETL processes as well as SQL queries by analysing query execution plans.
- Maintain code repositories for version control of developed solutions.
- Peer review of code and solutions developed
- Create and maintain metadata repositories
- Implement database structures according to specifications and guide on improvements
- (indexes/partitioning etc.) where necessary.
- Perform ETL support on a standby basis to ensure that the ETL batch completes within SLA
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT degree/BSc degree or other related fields
- 5 years’ experience in BI with over 3 years’ experience in implementing complete BI solutions within an enterprise data warehouse.
