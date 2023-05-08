Microsoft BI Developer

May 8, 2023

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Microsoft BI Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:

  • Responsible for designing, implementing, and supporting ETL solutions according to defined frameworks.
  • Interact with business and system analysts to resolve problems.
  • Collaborate with analysts to understand source structures, evaluate requirements and finally deliver a solid solution.
  • Conduct data analysis on various source systems as part of the solution development process.
  • Develop and maintain SSIS packages
  • Create required database structures
  • Develop and maintain T-SQL code
  • Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance
  • Develop SSAS models
  • Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications
  • Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards
  • Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions
  • Team engagement champion
  • Scheduling business processes via ETL tools
  • Excel Reporting and scripting – advanced charting, conditional formatting.
  • Understand and resolve complexities working across multiple database platforms
  • Develop PowerBI and SSRS reports
  • Must be able to read and maintain code not written by yourself.
  • Have experience following a formal SDLC as part of solution delivery.
  • Optimise ETL processes as well as SQL queries by analysing query execution plans.
  • Maintain code repositories for version control of developed solutions.
  • Peer review of code and solutions developed
  • Create and maintain metadata repositories
  • Implement database structures according to specifications and guide on improvements
  • (indexes/partitioning etc.) where necessary.
  • Perform ETL support on a standby basis to ensure that the ETL batch completes within SLA

What we are looking for:

  • Completed IT degree/BSc degree or other related fields
  • 5 years’ experience in BI with over 3 years’ experience in implementing complete BI solutions within an enterprise data warehouse.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • ETL
  • SQL

