Network Engineer L2

As a Network Engineer, you will help to create and maintain the network infrastructure for both internal and external users. You’ll also be responsible for maintaining security in all areas of the network. You should have experience with networking protocols such as TCP/IP, IPsec, SNMP etc.
Requirements:
- Monitor and optimize performance and availability or related infrastructure, services and systems
- Coordinating support and implementation services within country/local outsourced service providers
- Conducting performance analyses to identify and resolve issues that may be affecting the effectiveness or reliability within the area of responsibility
- Ensure effective and usable backups are in place meeting organizational and regulatory requirements within the area of responsibility
- Management of 3rd party datacenter/service provider solutions
- Perform standby/ Callout / Afterhours support
- Travel to Organizational entities where and when required for Incidents, deployments and projects
- Effective end user onboarding and offboarding activities within the area of responsibility
- Ensure monthly reports are maintained and accurate within the area of responsibility
- Perform maintenance within related area of responsibility, this includes but not limited to patching, updating, upgrading and being an active participant during maintenance weekends
- Provide technical support for function-related issues
- Provide training and support to end users on how to use the organization’s related resources
- Managing and maintaining cyber security infrastructure, services and processes (infosec and opsec) by administrating, implementing security protocols and monitoring for potential threats
- Effective participation and contribution to projects impacting the related function
- Effective engagement with vendors and service providers within the related speciality
- Provide technical support to end users and troubleshoot issues as needed
- Document and maintain technical documentation and procedures
- Ensure that the organizational Service management process is always adhered to in relation to Service Requests, Incidents, Problem management, Tasks and Change management
- Keep SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedures) up to date and current
- Ensure function related technical drawings are up to date and accurate
- Ensure that related asset tracking process is maintained and up to date
- Collaborate with other IT team members and stakeholders to support the organization or plan and implement IT projects
- Stay up-to-date with new technologies and best practices in the field
- To deliver fit for purpose, stable, responsive, always on, cost-effective, cyber-secure IT systems and services
- Ensure that the organization’s infrastructure, services and processes are effective, dependable, and secure, and that it satisfies the objectives of the organization, entities and stakeholders
Qualifications:
- 5 years of advanced and specialized experience in the related field
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Technology required
- Experience with cloud computing and virtualization technologies is preferred
- Experience with Network design is preferred
- Experience with virtualization and cloud computing
- Atlassian Jira fundamentals (Service management)
- Experience with ITSM methodologies and related toolsets
- Understanding of ITIL methodologies
- Excellent customer service is expected
- External: Customers, IT service providers, IT Hardware vendors, IT software vendors, Auditors, Contractor, consultants, and Fixed Term Contractors
- Internal: Group Exco, HODs, OPCOs, User community, IT team
Desired Skills:
- Network design
- ITSM
- virtualization
- cloud computing
- Jira
- TCP/IP
- IPsec
- SNMP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years