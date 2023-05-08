Network Engineer L2 – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As a Network Engineer, you will help to create and maintain the network infrastructure for both internal and external users. You’ll also be responsible for maintaining security in all areas of the network. You should have experience with networking protocols such as TCP/IP, IPsec, SNMP etc.

Requirements:

Monitor and optimize performance and availability or related infrastructure, services and systems

Coordinating support and implementation services within country/local outsourced service providers

Conducting performance analyses to identify and resolve issues that may be affecting the effectiveness or reliability within the area of responsibility

Ensure effective and usable backups are in place meeting organizational and regulatory requirements within the area of responsibility

Management of 3rd party datacenter/service provider solutions

Perform standby/ Callout / Afterhours support

Travel to Organizational entities where and when required for Incidents, deployments and projects

Effective end user onboarding and offboarding activities within the area of responsibility

Ensure monthly reports are maintained and accurate within the area of responsibility

Perform maintenance within related area of responsibility, this includes but not limited to patching, updating, upgrading and being an active participant during maintenance weekends

Provide technical support for function-related issues

Provide training and support to end users on how to use the organization’s related resources

Managing and maintaining cyber security infrastructure, services and processes (infosec and opsec) by administrating, implementing security protocols and monitoring for potential threats

Effective participation and contribution to projects impacting the related function

Effective engagement with vendors and service providers within the related speciality

Provide technical support to end users and troubleshoot issues as needed

Document and maintain technical documentation and procedures

Ensure that the organizational Service management process is always adhered to in relation to Service Requests, Incidents, Problem management, Tasks and Change management

Keep SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedures) up to date and current

Ensure function related technical drawings are up to date and accurate

Ensure that related asset tracking process is maintained and up to date

Collaborate with other IT team members and stakeholders to support the organization or plan and implement IT projects

Stay up-to-date with new technologies and best practices in the field

To deliver fit for purpose, stable, responsive, always on, cost-effective, cyber-secure IT systems and services

Ensure that the organization’s infrastructure, services and processes are effective, dependable, and secure, and that it satisfies the objectives of the organization, entities and stakeholders

Qualifications:

5 years of advanced and specialized experience in the related field

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or information Technology required

Experience with cloud computing and virtualization technologies is preferred

Experience with Network design is preferred

Experience with virtualization and cloud computing

Atlassian Jira fundamentals (Service management)

Experience with ITSM methodologies and related toolsets

Understanding of ITIL methodologies

Excellent customer service is expected

External: Customers, IT service providers, IT Hardware vendors, IT software vendors, Auditors, Contractor, consultants, and Fixed Term Contractors

Internal: Group Exco, HODs, OPCOs, User community, IT team

Desired Skills:

Network design

ITSM

virtualization

cloud computing

Jira

TCP/IP

IPsec

SNMP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

