PHP Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the IT Industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a PHP Developer (Hybrid/Remote).
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:
- At least 3 years PHP Development experience.
- Relevant Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma.
- Exposure to the full software life cycle.
- Solid experience in web development with extensive knowledge in PHP.
- Experience of creating unit tests.
- Exposure to software management tools like GIT or Git Hub.
- Experience working with APIs e.g. REST, SOAP, JSON and RPC Proven experience meeting deadlines and developing?high performance, scalable, and quality software.
- Can work with little supervision, pro-active and takes on responsibility for code and applications?developed.
- Must have a good understanding or user interfaces and modern web design standards.
Responsibilities:
- Work on various projects that range from platform products to bespoke software development.
- Work from anywhere as long as you have a stable internet connection and can deliver great work.
- All responsibilities will be discussed with the successful candidate.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PHP Development
- GIT
- REST
- SOAP
- JSON
- RPC
- Web Development