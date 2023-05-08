Project Manager MRC Unit on Child and Adolescent Health
- The MRC Unit Research Project Manager is responsible for oversight of the unit, including HR aspects and identifying relevant funding including application support for identified funding, the project management of any unit-wide clinical trials (RSV vaccine trial management), new project proposals, and project management of the tuberculosis network studies. Specific responsibilities include providing clinical, data, and laboratory staff support, monitoring and interim data evaluation, and community engagement activities. Additional ad hoc studies that the Unit engages in including short-term pneumonia and COVID-19 studies are also led by the unit Project Manager
Inputs:
(Responsibilities / activities / processes/ methods used)
- Compile, draft, and submit quarterly, annual and ad hoc reports to funders as required for the MRC Unit, and TB-related studies: TB/HIV Collaborating Centre (SAMRC), TB-RePORT (CRDF), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
-
- Draft and submit new and amended study ethics documents for all TB studies and sub-studies, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infant and maternal clinical trials (3), and pneumonia surveillance projects
-
- Circulate internal weekly updates for all studies to the Principal Investigator
- Project management of RSV Clinical Trial
- Project management of Tuberculosis Cohort Studies
- Project management of ad-hoc Unit projects
- Identification of research opportunities and completing grant applications
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
– Minimum qualifications:
Masters degree (health-related), Current Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Certification
-Minimum experience
(type and years):
2-3 years-experience managing research studies
Desired Skills:
- Advanced computer literacy
- Microsoft Office
- basic data analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Tertiary Education
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
It is a University Institute