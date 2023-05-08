Project Manager (Port Elizabeth)

May 8, 2023

Our client in the Automotive industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Project Manager.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Requirements:

  • National Diploma or Degree in Engineering.
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Project Engineer or Project Manager.
  • High degree of computer literacy – Knowledge of Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Ms Projects).
  • Planning ability – to manage, implement, validate, and produce timing plans for project work.
  • Ability to communicate effectively at all levels.
  • Proven ability to work independently and proactively.
  • Work as an individual and part of a team.
  • Ability to understand customer requirements and specifications.

Responsibilities:

  • Establish key customer contracts.
  • Obtain customer/ materials process sign off.
  • Coordinate the timing plan and regularly monitor the performance of projects to ensure targets are being achieved.
  • Ensure that project risks are promptly identified, reported, and managed.
  • To ensure urgent requests for assistance from the customers are effectively dealt with.
  • Carry out any other duties as reasonably requested by immediate Manager / Director (e.g., Key Account Role).

Please consider application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.

Desired Skills:

  • automotive
  • Engineering
  • Project Engineer
  • Project Management
  • Key Accounts
  • Material sign off
  • Customer sign off

