Sap Systems Analyst: HCM – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SAP SYSTEMS ANALYST: HCM
Purpose Statement
- Interpret specifications to build SAP HCM systems solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance
- Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP solutions in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers
- Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues
Experience
- Understanding of business Human Capital Management processes
- 5-7 years’ experience in SAP and Data Integration in the following areas:
- SAP HCM (PA, PY, PD, OM, etc.)
- Integration with SAP ECC / S4 HCM modules
- SAP SuccessFactors role based permissions / authorisations (incl. GRC)
- HCM Master Data
- SAP Workflow
- 5-7 years’ experience in SAP HCM Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation
- Project Management Experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in ITIL
- A relevant tertiary qualification
Knowledge
Min:
Advanced knowledge and understanding of
- SAP ECC / S4 (incl. HR Master Data, Authorisations, Transports between landscapes, Integration with other SAP modules, Workflow, Reporting etc.)
- Formal Integration practices
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
- Developing IntegrationsIdeal:
- Jira Core
- Confluence
- Understanding of SAGE VIP Payroll (to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors EC)
- Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
- ITIL Principles and the application thereof
- Understanding of:
- SAP SuccessFactors integration with S4Hana
- Banking business models
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific)
- Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Closing date 23 May 2023
