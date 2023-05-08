Senior full stack C# Developer

Experienced Senior full stack C# developer for employment in Johannesburg. Position is permanent and only those with great work ethic and 6+ years integration programmer experience will be considered.

Key Requirements

6+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootstrap) TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions)

SQL Design and Implementation Asp.net C# Asp.net Core

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Typescript

Razor

TSQL

C#

ASP.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position