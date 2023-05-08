Senior Software Developer (Research and Development) – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and test software solutions based on business requirements
- Identifying new and emerging technologies that can benefit the organization
- Developing prototypes and proof of concepts using these technologies to ensure they will suite the needs
of the organization
- Ensuring all developed solutions are cost effective and conform to organizational standards, including those dictated by certification and security requirements
- Working with other developers & engineers to deliver on proposed solutions
- Working with business stakeholders to understand their needs and design solutions to solve those needs
- Upskilling on new technologies and staying up to date with modern technologies
- Selecting the potential technologies for implementation to solve unique business challenges
- Providing guidance to others on the implementation of new technologies
- Ensuring accurate project tracking & reporting
- Performing other duties as assigned
Technical Requirements :
- C# & .NET (Framework & Core)
- MS SQL Server (other RDB experience beneficial)
- Web and Desktop based application development
- Application web service development
- ORM experience (Entity Framework preferred)
- Public Cloud experience (Microsoft Azure preferred)
- CICD experience (beneficial)
- Experience implementing software design patterns
Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
- Minimum of 7 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the year’ of experience is only a roughguideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Development
- Research Development
- Software Development
- Systems Software
About The Employer:
An international freight forwarding company is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their team in Port Elizabeth.