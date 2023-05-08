Why we’re hiring for this role:
We are looking for a talented Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) who will work collaboratively withthe Commerce team to help build tools to help eCommerce customers process payments online.
How you’ll be making a difference:
- Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
- Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal
operation teams.
- Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and
navigating unplanned work.
- Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal
and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.
-
Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile
Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.
-
We’re looking for someone who has:
-
Someone with at least 6 years experience coding professionally
-
Fullstack experience, programming in Typescript/Node.js, React and serverless technologies
-
Nice to have:
- experience programming in Python
- Experience with relational and document database technologies
- Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS
- Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable
codebases.
- The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- node.js
- React
- AWS
- Engineering Software