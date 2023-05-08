Senior Software Engineer

May 8, 2023

Why we’re hiring for this role:

We are looking for a talented Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) who will work collaboratively withthe Commerce team to help build tools to help eCommerce customers process payments online.

How you’ll be making a difference:

  • Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.
  • Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal
    operation teams.
  • Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and
    navigating unplanned work.
  • Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal
    and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

  • Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile
    Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

  • We’re looking for someone who has:

  • Someone with at least 6 years experience coding professionally

  • Fullstack experience, programming in Typescript/Node.js, React and serverless technologies

  • Nice to have:

  • experience programming in Python
  • Experience with relational and document database technologies
  • Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS
  • Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable
    codebases.
  • The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills
  • A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Typescript
  • node.js
  • React
  • AWS
  • Engineering Software

