Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Woodstock

Why we’re hiring for this role:

We are looking for a talented Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) who will work collaboratively withthe Commerce team to help build tools to help eCommerce customers process payments online.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal

operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and

navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal

and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, Agile

Methodologies, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

Someone with at least 6 years experience coding professionally

Fullstack experience, programming in Typescript/Node.js, React and serverless technologies

Nice to have:

experience programming in Python

Experience with relational and document database technologies

Experience with cloud technologies, especially AWS

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable

codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment

Strong written and verbal communication skills

A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Desired Skills:

Typescript

node.js

React

AWS

Engineering Software

