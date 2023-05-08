Senior Solutions Architect

May 8, 2023

We are searching for a Senior Solutions Architect to join the Infrastructure Services on a permanent opportunity at Randburg.

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme or

  • IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect)

Experience Required:

  • Experience in client and engagement management in ICT

  • Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings

  • Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

  • Ability to instil rigor and discipline in project teams aligned with iOCO standards

  • Senior person with strong business and technical skills

  • Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data Infrastructure)

  • Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)

  • Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and road map) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Identify and investigate opportunities for iOCO Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office

  • Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements

  • Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model

  • Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.

  • Engage with iOCO Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements

  • Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals

  • Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome

  • Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders

  • Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved

  • On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service

  • Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services proposals

  • Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

  • Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary

  • Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements

  • Understand and communicate relevant ICT industry developments and trends to client

  • Advising on IT practices, policies and procedures

  • Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

  • Co-Ordinate Business Support Functions – e.g. Legal and Finance

  • Participate in overall contract negotiation and management (Legal)

  • Facilitate investment and decision-making processes with the client

Travel:

  • Yes (to client sites and office locations)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

