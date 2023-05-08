Senior Solutions Architect

We are searching for a Senior Solutions Architect to join the Infrastructure Services on a permanent opportunity at Randburg.

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme or

IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect)

Experience Required:

Experience in client and engagement management in ICT

Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings

Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders

Ability to instil rigor and discipline in project teams aligned with iOCO standards

Senior person with strong business and technical skills

Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data Infrastructure)

Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)

Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and road map) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly

Duties/Responsibilities:

Identify and investigate opportunities for iOCO Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office

Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements

Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model

Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.

Engage with iOCO Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements

Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals

Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome

Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders

Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved

On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service

Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services proposals

Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed

Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary

Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements

Understand and communicate relevant ICT industry developments and trends to client

Advising on IT practices, policies and procedures

Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner

Co-Ordinate Business Support Functions – e.g. Legal and Finance

Participate in overall contract negotiation and management (Legal)

Facilitate investment and decision-making processes with the client

Travel:

Yes (to client sites and office locations)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

