Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Randburg

We are searching for a Senior Solutions Architect to join the Infrastructure Services on a permanent opportunity at Randburg.
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelors Degree in Information Technology-related programme or
- IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect)
Experience Required:
- Experience in client and engagement management in ICT
- Experience in designing and solutioning Managed Services offerings
- Ability to lead and co-ordinate teams and work with stakeholders
- Ability to instil rigor and discipline in project teams aligned with iOCO standards
- Senior person with strong business and technical skills
- Have experience in major Enterprise Architecture domains (including Business, Application, Data Infrastructure)
- Strong ICT Infrastructure Architecture knowledge (ITIL or TOGAF)
- Interpret IT strategy (target architecture, baseline architecture and road map) in the context of the business strategy and advise the client accordingly
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Identify and investigate opportunities for iOCO Infrastructure Services through Sales or Bid Office
- Engage clients, determine business problem, provide solutions and pricing in line with clients business requirements
- Audit, understand and solution the services that will be delivered out of the Infrastructure Services infrastructure, building out into a consumption based pricing model
- Sales and Bid Office processes with solutions inputs, including but not limited to: Governance, Risk, Compliance and Business Risk Compliance.
- Engage with iOCO Infrastructure Services and tech pre-sales from internal BU or other divisions (if required) to deliver on the client business requirements
- Provide solutions approach (i.e. options) and timelines for the Technical Solution and Pricing Sections of the proposals
- Work with the Transformation team to identify internal and client facing transformation initiatives and work with implementation teams to deliver a successful outcome
- Prepare final proposals and pricing for review with Infrastructure Services stakeholders
- Submit proposal to sales, follow up and provide feedback to the teams involved
- On being awarded the solution, mobilize project manager and teams for the Due Diligence and deployment of the service, drive contracting and negotiations and partake on handover and sign-off of the service
- Strong inter-personal, problem solving and management skills, who can take the lead on, and coordinate iOCO Infrastructure Services proposals
- Ensure quality controls are in place and properly followed
- Facilitate contractual and financial matters between the different parties if and when necessary
- Provide strategic IT solutions to strategic business problems/requirements
- Understand and communicate relevant ICT industry developments and trends to client
- Advising on IT practices, policies and procedures
- Ensure the client sees iOCO as their strategic IT partner
- Co-Ordinate Business Support Functions – e.g. Legal and Finance
- Participate in overall contract negotiation and management (Legal)
- Facilitate investment and decision-making processes with the client
Travel:
- Yes (to client sites and office locations)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML