Systems Engineer Specialist

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Systems Engineer Specialist to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in company culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth. Understand and embrace the company vision and values, leading by example.

Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the company.

Ensure adherence to documented procedures by auditing service delivery functions.

Ensure the correct and effective use of system hardware and software.

Resolve issues by inspecting malfunctioning computer hardware, software and/or components – analysing cause, and planning repair procedures.

Recommend solutions through the investigation of service problems.

Support the business process needs by performing and consulting on a variety of technical tasks in the diagnosis, repair, maintenance and installation of computers and/or related equipment.

Ensure documentation for relevant systems software product and operational documents are prepared and maintained.

Approve and recommend actions to be taken and identify those which merit action. Adhere to organisational process by ensuring standards are implemented and correctly applied when design are reviewed or designed.

Enable decision making and technical reviews. Ensure contingency during disaster recovery (DR). Provide sustainable solutions per incident by conducting root cause and trend analysis.

Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.

Maintain a broad knowledge of state of the art technology, equipment and or systems across domains.

Meet the organisation’s problem management needs through liaising with suitable vendors. Build sound professional relationships.

Ensure understanding of client needs. Ensure accurate reporting to stakeholders.

Provide advice to junior staff by participating in peer reviews and providing technical mentoring.

Enable recommendations and planning for the tuning of system hardware and software. Monitor system efficiency against published SLAs.

Recover cost by ensuring time are captured correctly and against correct project. Ensure end to end project delivery.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT degree/BSc degree or other related fields

5 years’ experience as Systems Engineer

Desired Skills:

Systems

systems software

testing

