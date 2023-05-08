Technical Head (Research and Evaluation) Transgender Programme (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Parkview

Main purpose of the job:

To design and implement research, analyze data, and publish scientific articles in relation to gender-affirming health care for the transgender population

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Act as Research Lead on the NIH-funded evaluation of the integrated HIV and gender-affirming healthcare model

Keep abreast of emerging research and development in the key populations’ field to maintain expertise in the area

Develop study protocols in line with strategic and donor requirements

Obtain ethical approval from relevant regulatory bodies

Develop and design research tools

Develop and implement study SOPs

Oversee project fieldwork and data collection

Conduct fieldwork (data collection, in-depth interviews, key informant interviews, etc.) where applicable

Monitor the progress of research projects according to goals and timelines

Write progress reports to stakeholders including networks and funders

Attend and participate in organizational research meetings

Stay abreast with relevant research findings and collaborate closely with other investigators on related studies, internally within Key Populations Programme/other and externally

Lead the project’s data analysis and write up

Contribute to the write-up of project reports and publications

Compile conference presentations

Disseminate research findings internally and to universities and other stakeholders such as the community, CABs, and media

Identify relevant funding opportunities

Write grant proposals, protocols, and ethics applications in order to fund and conduct research studies

Contribute towards policy development within the key populations’ sector

Contribute towards the development of knowledge within the team by identifying relevant training needs and topics

Coach and train team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Develop relevant training material and presentations

Conduct ad hoc research training interventions

Participate and actively contribute to various Key Populations Technical Working Groups

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Required minimum education and training:

Master’s or PhD in appropriate discipline or MBBCH with a Public Health Higher Degree

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Experience in public health will be an advantage

Prior programmatic or research experience in key populations

Certification in Good Clinical Practice

Experience working in a 3rd world country

Experience in implementing independent projects

Familiarity with data analysis software

Ordered, systematic, and analytical in approach to research

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Able to show proof of publication records and conference presentations

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 12 May 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position