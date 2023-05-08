Workshop/Field Technician Controller – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Key Performance Areas:

Overall responsibility to schedule, plan and communicate to technician’s service activity to relevant staff member(s) and customers; dispatching of technicians to attend to breakdowns, services, load test, PDI, rebuild, engineering, booking of all jobs on mobile tech

Facilitating customer calls, complaints and queries; ensure it is followed through and communicate process/ result to customers

Plan & arrange for machines to come to the workshop, assign technician, follow through until machine is delivered

Compiling of sustainability report – monthly

Invoicing completed jobs within 3 working days (ensuring that jobs are opened and closed as per company standards, accurate and timeous) Ensuring technicians achieve labour recovery = >80%

Submission of weekly CSI report

Ensuring that the team achieves predetermined targets

Foster and maintain dedication to service excellence in every aspect of work carried out; ensure timeous feedback / communication to customers

Processing of Service, Maintenance Agreements (as and when required), updating of records on Kerridge system. Depending on the specific team the controller is placed in, various specific administrative tasks relating to invoices and managing service schedules might be added to this area of responsibility.

Assisting product support engineer / foreman to keep service schedules within set parameters by proper planning and scheduling of technicians / mechanics to carry out services.

Providing scheduled (monthly, weekly and daily) and ad-hoc reports as might be requested by department manager and / or product support engineer / foreman

Processing of creditors invoices, creating order numbers

Submitting of tax invoices and job cards to customers for chargeable & maintenance work

Preparing quotations, submitting, following up with the customers and submitting to

Product support to follow

Preparing quotations, submitting, following up with the customers and submitting to Product support to follow up on order numbers

Resolve debtors’ queries and follow through until resolved

Resolve creditors queries and follow through until resolved

GPS amendments to be done weeky, busiess & private tips respectively

Processing of technician’s overtime

Ordering of parts & following up with relevant supplier

Driver training candidates to be added to TETA data base within 5 days from training

Requirements:

Grade 12 / Matric

Advanced / Expert Computer literacy in MS Outlook, Word and Excel

+ – 3 Years’ experience in MHE / Motor Industry

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Maintenance

Mechanical Maintenance

Operational Planning

Report Writing

About The Employer:

A large automotive industry is looking for a Workshop/Field Service Technician Controller to join their team in Port Elizabeth.

