Automation Tester (GUI / Micro Focus UFT / Quality Center) TB

May 9, 2023

Essential skills & work experience required:

  • Specialist knowledge of the software development and testing processes, including requirement gathering, analysis/design, development tools/technologies, release/version control, testing methodologies and deployment management.

  • Understanding business needs and relevant legislation.

  • ITIL.

  • Good understanding of GUI design.

  • Proficient in software testing.

  • Proficient in designing test suites.

  • Proficient in working with test tools.

  • Programming skills.

  • Proficient in GUI design standards.

Advantageous:

  • Middleware testing, defect identification and tracking.

  • Visual Basic, SQL, CNE, UNIX, C/C++, SQL Server.

  • Knowledge of Micro Focus Testing Tools.

Job functions:

  • The core purpose of the role is to guarantee a level of quality for IT products and to help the software Quality Assurance team to identify problems early in the process.

  • Design and develop automation framework.

  • Maintain automation script framework and repository.

  • Define approach and methodology for automation.

  • Develop automated functional test scripts.

  • Execute automated functional tests, capture and analyse results.

  • Log all defects and track through retest to closure.

  • Define, plan, execute and report on all performance-related activities within a testing project, including script planning and execution.

  • Understand and analyse non-functional requirements.

  • Setup and manage tool suite.

  • Maintain non-functional script repository.

  • Develops load and stress test designs, cases, and procedures.

  • Supports walk-throughs or inspections of load and stress test procedures.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric plus IT Degree / Diploma

  • ISTQB

  • More than 3 years as an Automation Test Specialist, involving scripting and testing of applications.

  • Experience in automation framework design, automated test design, test scripting, script execution, capturing results, reporting defects and maintenance of test suite.

  • Proven track record of contribution at strategic level in terms of leadership, business and relationships.

  • Integration testing background.

  • Micro Focus UFT.

  • Micro Focus Quality Center.

  • Testing with multiple vendors.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Tester
  • Micro Focus
  • GUI

