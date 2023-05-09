Automation Tester (GUI / Micro Focus UFT / Quality Center) TB

Essential skills & work experience required:
- Specialist knowledge of the software development and testing processes, including requirement gathering, analysis/design, development tools/technologies, release/version control, testing methodologies and deployment management.
- Understanding business needs and relevant legislation.
- ITIL.
- Good understanding of GUI design.
- Proficient in software testing.
- Proficient in designing test suites.
- Proficient in working with test tools.
- Programming skills.
- Proficient in GUI design standards.
Advantageous:
- Middleware testing, defect identification and tracking.
- Visual Basic, SQL, CNE, UNIX, C/C++, SQL Server.
- Knowledge of Micro Focus Testing Tools.
Job functions:
- The core purpose of the role is to guarantee a level of quality for IT products and to help the software Quality Assurance team to identify problems early in the process.
- Design and develop automation framework.
- Maintain automation script framework and repository.
- Define approach and methodology for automation.
- Develop automated functional test scripts.
- Execute automated functional tests, capture and analyse results.
- Log all defects and track through retest to closure.
- Define, plan, execute and report on all performance-related activities within a testing project, including script planning and execution.
- Understand and analyse non-functional requirements.
- Setup and manage tool suite.
- Maintain non-functional script repository.
- Develops load and stress test designs, cases, and procedures.
- Supports walk-throughs or inspections of load and stress test procedures.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric plus IT Degree / Diploma
- ISTQB
- More than 3 years as an Automation Test Specialist, involving scripting and testing of applications.
- Experience in automation framework design, automated test design, test scripting, script execution, capturing results, reporting defects and maintenance of test suite.
- Proven track record of contribution at strategic level in terms of leadership, business and relationships.
- Integration testing background.
- Micro Focus UFT.
- Micro Focus Quality Center.
- Testing with multiple vendors.
Desired Skills:
- Automation Tester
- Micro Focus
- GUI