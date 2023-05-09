Business Analyst – Commerce / CRM / Orders – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 9, 2023

Our Client in the Beverage Industry is looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to join their team.

As a Business Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing and reporting on business data in order to improve the efficiency of processes within the organisation.

Requirements

  • Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects / medium risk
  • Providing support to the transaction processing group in improving and implementing business processes
  • Develops new business process and sets up tools, procedures and guidelines to achieve goal of efficient transaction processing
  • Documents and communicates changes within the business unit and the surrounding IT environment
  • Analyzes data to help drive business decisions
  • Leads a team of two or three Analyst/Engineers
  • Designs and develops business solutions for cash flow management, customer relationship management (CRM), sales, product sourcing and supply chain management
  • Analyzes and designs software solutions that include custom applications, programming languages and platforms

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related field required
  • Experience in business analysis, including a variety of data mining and predictive analytics
  • 5 years’ experience as a BA
  • Experience with extensive knowledge of the CRM, Commerce and E-Commerce platforms
  • Knowledge and understanding of all industry standards, technologies and industry trends is required
  • Previous experience with Office 365 preferred
  • Experience in a business-to-business environment preferred
  • Experience in business analysis, with a focus on complex systems and data analytics
  • Experience as a business analyst with a proven track record of success might be addition
  • Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work
  • Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential
  • Good Test Analyst with Commerce / Orders / CRM experience could also fit this role

