Business Analyst – Commerce / CRM / Orders – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client in the Beverage Industry is looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to join their team.

As a Business Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing and reporting on business data in order to improve the efficiency of processes within the organisation.

Requirements

Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects / medium risk

Providing support to the transaction processing group in improving and implementing business processes

Develops new business process and sets up tools, procedures and guidelines to achieve goal of efficient transaction processing

Documents and communicates changes within the business unit and the surrounding IT environment

Analyzes data to help drive business decisions

Leads a team of two or three Analyst/Engineers

Designs and develops business solutions for cash flow management, customer relationship management (CRM), sales, product sourcing and supply chain management

Analyzes and designs software solutions that include custom applications, programming languages and platforms

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related field required

Experience in business analysis, including a variety of data mining and predictive analytics

5 years’ experience as a BA

Experience with extensive knowledge of the CRM, Commerce and E-Commerce platforms

Knowledge and understanding of all industry standards, technologies and industry trends is required

Previous experience with Office 365 preferred

Experience in a business-to-business environment preferred

Experience in business analysis, with a focus on complex systems and data analytics

Experience as a business analyst with a proven track record of success might be addition

Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work

Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential

Good Test Analyst with Commerce / Orders / CRM experience could also fit this role

Desired Skills:

office 365

Business Analyst

CRM

E – Commerce

Commerce

