Business Analyst – Commerce / CRM / Orders

Our Client in the Beverage Industry is looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to join their team.
As a Business Analyst, you will be responsible for analysing and reporting on business data in order to improve the efficiency of processes within the organisation.
Requirements
- Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects / medium risk
- Providing support to the transaction processing group in improving and implementing business processes
- Develops new business process and sets up tools, procedures and guidelines to achieve goal of efficient transaction processing
- Documents and communicates changes within the business unit and the surrounding IT environment
- Analyzes data to help drive business decisions
- Leads a team of two or three Analyst/Engineers
- Designs and develops business solutions for cash flow management, customer relationship management (CRM), sales, product sourcing and supply chain management
- Analyzes and designs software solutions that include custom applications, programming languages and platforms
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science or related field required
- Experience in business analysis, including a variety of data mining and predictive analytics
- 5 years’ experience as a BA
- Experience with extensive knowledge of the CRM, Commerce and E-Commerce platforms
- Knowledge and understanding of all industry standards, technologies and industry trends is required
- Previous experience with Office 365 preferred
- Experience in a business-to-business environment preferred
- Experience in business analysis, with a focus on complex systems and data analytics
- Experience as a business analyst with a proven track record of success might be addition
- Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work
- Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential
- Good Test Analyst with Commerce / Orders / CRM experience could also fit this role
Desired Skills:
- office 365
- Business Analyst
- CRM
- E – Commerce
- Commerce