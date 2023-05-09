Business Analyst – Stock / Inventory – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 9, 2023

Our Client in the Beverage Industry is looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to join their team.

As a Business Analyst, you will be working with the Head of Finance to support day-to-day business operations. You’ll be responsible for providing analysis and reporting services in order to make informed decisions on matters such as pricing and inventory management

Requirements

  • Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk
  • Recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups
  • Develops complex solutions by combining organizational solutions with computer science, data management, and business process principles
  • Supports analysis, planning and execution of IT projects with budget and schedule requirements
  • Documents business processes, operational standards and technical solutions with proper documentation
  • Utilizes expertise in a variety of analytic skills (queries, sets, aggregations, statistical techniques and visualization) to develop custom solutions
  • Works with teams to create documentation to support and improve technology
  • Performs financial analysis activities to improve operations/IT efficiency
  • Develops documentation on customer and company stock information systems design specifications

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field required
  • 5 years of experience in the stock/inventory control department
  • 5 years’ experience as a BA
  • Experience with warehouse and distribution centers preferred
  • Stock price and technical analysis concepts, such as trending, momentum, and volume might be addition
  • Experience in an information technology field, such as database administration and/or software engineering
  • Ability to use Excel for data entry/analysis
  • Stock / Inventory experience
  • Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work
  • Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential
  • Good Test Analyst with Stock / Inventory experience could also fit this role

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Office 365
  • Stock Control
  • Inventory Control

