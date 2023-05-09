Business Analyst – Stock / Inventory

Our Client in the Beverage Industry is looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to join their team.

As a Business Analyst, you will be working with the Head of Finance to support day-to-day business operations. You’ll be responsible for providing analysis and reporting services in order to make informed decisions on matters such as pricing and inventory management

Requirements

Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk

Recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups

Develops complex solutions by combining organizational solutions with computer science, data management, and business process principles

Supports analysis, planning and execution of IT projects with budget and schedule requirements

Documents business processes, operational standards and technical solutions with proper documentation

Utilizes expertise in a variety of analytic skills (queries, sets, aggregations, statistical techniques and visualization) to develop custom solutions

Business Analys

Works with teams to create documentation to support and improve technology

Performs financial analysis activities to improve operations/IT efficiency

Develops documentation on customer and company stock information systems design specifications

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field required

5 years of experience in the stock/inventory control department

5 years’ experience as a BA

Experience with warehouse and distribution centers preferred

Stock price and technical analysis concepts, such as trending, momentum, and volume might be addition

Experience in an information technology field, such as database administration and/or software engineering

Ability to use Excel for data entry/analysis

Stock / Inventory experience

Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work

Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential

Good Test Analyst with Stock / Inventory experience could also fit this role

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Office 365

Stock Control

Inventory Control

