Business Analyst – Stock / Inventory

Our Client in the Beverage Industry is looking for a seasoned Business Analyst to join their team.
As a Business Analyst, you will be working with the Head of Finance to support day-to-day business operations. You’ll be responsible for providing analysis and reporting services in order to make informed decisions on matters such as pricing and inventory management
Requirements
- Responsible for applying a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on medium to large projects / medium risk
- Recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyse the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups
- Develops complex solutions by combining organizational solutions with computer science, data management, and business process principles
- Supports analysis, planning and execution of IT projects with budget and schedule requirements
- Documents business processes, operational standards and technical solutions with proper documentation
- Utilizes expertise in a variety of analytic skills (queries, sets, aggregations, statistical techniques and visualization) to develop custom solutions
- Works with teams to create documentation to support and improve technology
- Performs financial analysis activities to improve operations/IT efficiency
- Develops documentation on customer and company stock information systems design specifications
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field required
- 5 years of experience in the stock/inventory control department
- 5 years’ experience as a BA
- Experience with warehouse and distribution centers preferred
- Stock price and technical analysis concepts, such as trending, momentum, and volume might be addition
- Experience in an information technology field, such as database administration and/or software engineering
- Ability to use Excel for data entry/analysis
- Stock / Inventory experience
- Preferably a Senior BA, but a high-end Intermediate might work
- Preferably to have D365 experience but not essential
- Good Test Analyst with Stock / Inventory experience could also fit this role
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Office 365
- Stock Control
- Inventory Control