Business Intelligence Manager at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 9, 2023

We are currently recruiting for a Business Intelligence Manager for our client in the security space. The role will focus on executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards

Responsibilities:

  • Develop global maintenance schedules for BI and data warehousing systems (daily, weekly, monthly, annually).
  • Examine, refine, and develop BI metrics.
  • Facilitate and participate in Design Forums ensuring representation of BI, Technology and other stakeholder requirements.
  • Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.
  • Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the organisation’s executives, department heads, and end users regarding information-based decision making.
  • Implement actionable intelligence to operational and technology stakeholders to improve customer and colleague experiences, reduce demand and costs.
  • Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including user hotline and technical support services.
  • Establish, embed, and maintain business intelligence standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team
  • Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting the team is responsible for producing
  • Passion for questioning data/analysis so that the team is not only delivering quality, actionable output but also developing their storytelling skills
  • Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset
  • Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.
  • Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices
  • Drive the efficient utilization of data resources across different business units and global locations (if applicable).
  • Develop and implement business intelligence competency center (BICC), that includes annual reviews.
  • Business and design decisions are driven by optimised robust customer and operational performance data

Desired Skills:

  • Business Insights
  • MicroStrategy
  • Customer Value Management
  • Data Quality
  • BI Management
  • Tableau
  • Qlik
  • Power BI
  • Data analysis
  • Cognos
  • Dashboard
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Business Analytics
  • Data Development
  • Data visualization

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position