Business Intelligence Manager at Batho Pele Top Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently recruiting for a Business Intelligence Manager for our client in the security space. The role will focus on executing the strategic direction during the development, deployment, maintenance and monitoring of Business Information; technologies, processes, policies and program enhancements in accordance with best practice, national legislation and international standards
Responsibilities:
- Develop global maintenance schedules for BI and data warehousing systems (daily, weekly, monthly, annually).
- Examine, refine, and develop BI metrics.
- Facilitate and participate in Design Forums ensuring representation of BI, Technology and other stakeholder requirements.
- Manage the deployment, monitoring, maintenance, development, upgrade, and support of BI/EDW systems, including data architecture, data integration, high availability, security, and data privacy.
- Establish and maintain regular written and in-person communications with the organisation’s executives, department heads, and end users regarding information-based decision making.
- Implement actionable intelligence to operational and technology stakeholders to improve customer and colleague experiences, reduce demand and costs.
- Assist in the provisioning of end-user services, including user hotline and technical support services.
- Establish, embed, and maintain business intelligence standards, including continuous improvement of working processes, effective use of organization-wide approaches to goal setting, personal development planning, and motivation for a high performing team
- Engaging and influencing senior colleagues to make changes/improvements based on the reporting the team is responsible for producing
- Passion for questioning data/analysis so that the team is not only delivering quality, actionable output but also developing their storytelling skills
- Continuously exploring ways of improving the team’s toolkit and output and a proactive mindset
- Partner with stakeholders to define business and systems requirements for new information technologies, with focus in the areas of BI, analytics, and data warehousing.
- Influence design of the Data Strategy through business and industry insights, research as well as global best practices
- Drive the efficient utilization of data resources across different business units and global locations (if applicable).
- Develop and implement business intelligence competency center (BICC), that includes annual reviews.
- Business and design decisions are driven by optimised robust customer and operational performance data
Desired Skills:
- Business Insights
- MicroStrategy
- Customer Value Management
- Data Quality
- BI Management
- Tableau
- Qlik
- Power BI
- Data analysis
- Cognos
- Dashboard
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Predictive Analytics
- Business Analytics
- Data Development
- Data visualization
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree